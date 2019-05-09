We got banned from PayPal after 12 years of business

You’d think that being a legitimate online business, having 12 years of history with PayPal, and hundreds of thousands of dollars processed, you’d gain some credibility with them. Not so.

Our company was banned with a generic “breaking terms of use” email. After calling their support twice, explaining the situation and asking for a reason, we have received nothing but “the decision is final, and we will not provide more information”.

Our account has not been limited or flagged once in these 12 years. We have processed hundreds of thousands of dollars in online subscriptions for our software services. The most interesting thing is that we’ve moved away from PayPal in the last two years and have only been receiving some minor payments and paying for a few online services.

We never thought this would happen and have absolutely no clue what they’re referring. We have reviewed the user agreement multiple times and there is absolutely nothing there that we’ve engaged in.

Do not kid yourself – your business is never, never safe with PayPal. Move away or at least have a plan B in place so that you don’t lose your business over their arbitrary actions.

We were lucky that we have moved away from PayPal for actual business revenue, otherwise the consequences could’ve been devastating.